EDGARTOWN Mass. U.S. Vice President Joe Biden commended Iraqi President Fouad Masoum in a phone call on Monday for selecting a new prime minister to replace Nuri al-Maliki and urged the timely creation of an inclusive government.

The two discussed the nomination of Haider al-Abadi as prime minister, the White House said in a statement about the call.

"The Vice President commended Masoum for meeting this key milestone and reiterated President Obama’s repeated calls for the timely creation of a new, more inclusive government that will be able to address the legitimate concerns of all Iraqis," the White House said.

"Vice President Biden also emphasized President Obama's desire to boost coordination with a new Iraqi government and Iraqi Security Forces to roll back gains by the Islamic State of Iraq and Levant."

Biden also reiterated U.S. support for Masoum as the guarantor of the Iraqi constitution, the White House said.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason)