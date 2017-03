WASHINGTON More talks with Iran about cooperation in dealing with the crisis in Iraq, which have taken places on the sidelines of meetings on Iran's nuclear program, are unlikely for the time being, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Wednesday.

"There may be future discussions at lower levels ... though we do not expect the issue to be raised again during this round," he told reporters at a briefing.

(Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Jim Loney)