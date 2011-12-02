The U.S. military returned its biggest base in Iraq to the government on Friday, marking a major milestone in its withdrawal.

President Barack Obama announced on October 21, 2011 that American troops would fully withdraw by year-end, as scheduled under a 2008 security pact between the two countries.

As of December 1, there have been 4,486 U.S. military deaths since the beginning of the 2003 U.S.-led invasion launched by President George W. Bush, the Defense Department said. Following is a list of other wars, how long the United States was involved in each, and the number of U.S. military fatalities:

WAR DATE KILLED:

REVOLUTIONARY WAR 1775-1783 4,435

WAR OF 1812 1812-1815 2,260

MEXICAN WAR 1846-1848 13,283

CIVIL WAR 1861-1865 364,511*

SPANISH-AMERICAN WAR 1898 2,446

WORLD WAR ONE 1917-1918 116,516

WORLD WAR TWO 1941-1946 405,399

KOREAN WAR 1950-1953 36,574

VIETNAM WAR 1964-1973 58,220

GULF WAR 1990-1991 383

WAR IN AFGHANISTAN 2001- 1,848**

IRAQ WAR 2003- 4,486

* Union forces only; authoritative statistics for Confederate forces unavailable; incomplete tallies show 133,821 Confederate deaths.

** As of December 1, 2011.

Sources: Reuters/U.S. Congressional Research/U.S. Department of Defense/www.icasualties.org/www.history.navy.mil