President Barack Obama salutes the return of the United States Forces-Iraq Colors during a ceremony at Joint Base Andrews marking and the end of the war in Iraq December 20, 2011. At his side is Vice President Joe Biden. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A soldier from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division carries his bag to begin his trip back to the United States at Camp Virginia, Kuwait December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division sleep while waiting for processing to begin the unit's trip back to the United States, at Camp Virginia, Kuwait December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Soldiers from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division stand to be counted for the unit's trip back to the United States, at Camp Virginia, Kuwait December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. Army General Lloyd Austin, commander of the U.S. forces in Iraq, greets the last group of soldiers from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division to cross the Kuwaiti border as part of the last U.S. military convoy to leave Iraq December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

President Barack Obama shakes hands with General Lloyd Austin during a ceremony for the return of the United States Forces-Iraq Colors at Joint Base Andrews marking the end of the Iraq war, December 20, 2011. With Obama are Vice President Joe Biden (C) and Defense Deputy Secretary Ashton B. Carter. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON The last commander of U.S. forces in Iraq returns to the United States on Tuesday carrying the command flag that flew over Baghdad.

General Lloyd Austin, who oversaw the withdrawal of the last U.S. troops in Iraq, is scheduled to be met by President Barack Obama and Vice President Joseph Biden shortly after noon EST at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington, the White House said.

The last convoy of U.S. soldiers crossed into Kuwait from Iraq on Sunday, ending nearly nine years of war that cost the lives of almost 4,500 Americans and tens of thousands of Iraqis.

The pullout was the fulfillment of an election pledge by Obama to bring troops home from a conflict inherited from his predecessor George W. Bush.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson. Editing by Peter Bohan)