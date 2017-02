BAGHDAD Iraqi and U.S. officials will discuss how to provide Iraqi forces with training they need at their next meeting, an Iraqi government media advisor said on Friday.

President Barack Obama said on Friday that all U.S. troops would withdraw from Iraq by the end of 2011 as scheduled. Washington and Baghdad had been in discussions over whether some U.S. troops would stay on as trainers, but failed to reach a deal over the issue of immunity for American troops.

(Reporting by Patrick Markey)