BAGHDAD (Reuters)BAGHDAD, October 5 After months of Washington pressing for a decision, Iraqi leaders have agreed to talks over whether U.S. troops stay in the country as trainers. But talks are struggling over issues such as immunity for U.S. troops and political infighting.

Iraqi leaders Tuesday agreed to back Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki's decision to seek American troops as trainers, but they rejected immunity. It was not clear what other legal privileges and protections U.S. troops might be allowed if any deal goes ahead.

Violence in Iraq has fallen sharply, but a stubborn Sunni Islamist insurgency tied to al-Qaeda and radical Shi'ite militias are still a threat as the last U.S. troops pack up to leave Iraq more than eight years after the invasion.

Here are some of the issues involved in the talks:

WHAT KIND OF TRAINING DOES IRAQ NEED?

U.S. and Iraqi officials say Iraq's armed forces are now capable of containing the country's resilient armed groups. But the military does have specific needs for training to cover some gaps in its capabilities.

U.S. officials see key areas where the Iraqi armed forces still need help include air defenses, some maritime cooperation, intelligence gathering, logistics and maintenance and taking their troops from a focus on counter-terrorism to more conventional warfare, especially against external threats.

The easiest training issue to resolve will be bringing Iraqis up to speed on the hardware they are purchasing from F-16 fighter jets to Abrams tanks, patrol boats and artillery. Much of that training already comes with the purchase agreement and will be carried out by contractors.

More complex training questions arise when Iraq asks for something beyond, in areas where uniformed U.S. troops may be needed, such as combined arms training for conventional warfare, making troops more professional and improving tactics.

One question is when the Iraqi government will get round to deciding what it wants exactly and how much U.S. military infrastructure remains in the country. The longer a decision takes, the less feasible it will be for U.S. troops to offer training. Iraq's parliament closes on October 15 for a recess and that could complicate any quick decision involving lawmakers.

WHERE ARE THE TALKS NOW?

Iraqi officials say negotiations are in their preliminary stages, but they depend as much on domestic Iraqi politics as they do with the political atmosphere in Washington.

U.S. officials may earlier have been considering a training force for as few as 3,000 troops to stay in Iraq, sources have said. But others, including some U.S. lawmakers, citing local leaders and military commanders, have said no fewer than 10,000 troops may be required to carry out still essential missions.

It is still not clear what exactly the Iraqi government is looking for with U.S. troop trainers. But Iraq's Ministry of Interior has already started negotiating a deal with civilian police trainers rather than any U.S. troop cooperation. That could signal the government is leaning to the option of relying more on contractors in some areas.

WHAT ABOUT THE QUESTION OF IMMUNITY?

Immunity is a sensitive issue for Iraqis who have seen abuses by U.S. troops and contractors through the more than eight years since the war. Iraqi political leaders have said no to immunity for any U.S. troops, but it is not clear whether this would exclude some types of protections American troops.

Rejecting immunity in general could allow them to play to their supporters, and lawmakers are already suggesting the U.S. trainers may be able to stay on as part of an extended NATO training deal instead.

U.S. officials say they want the protections similar to those given in the current agreement, for example, that U.S. troops committing certain crimes on duty would be tried under U.S. jurisdiction rather than Iraqi.

One other option would be to add more training officers under the U.S. embassy protection. But if U.S. troops are involved more in field training, where they would come under threat of attack, they would require more robust protections and clarifications about force protection. That could require parliamentary agreement and mean a U.S. mission would be much more restricted if lawmakers resist.

HOW ABOUT POLITICAL OPPOSITION?

Sectarian squabbling in Maliki's power-sharing government could also still hamper any deal on U.S. troops staying. While the political blocs have agreed in principle to allowing U.S. troops to stay on as trainers, there are ongoing conflicts that could undo the consensus. Opposition Iraqiya bloc is still fighting to have Maliki name a defense minister from their ranks and to live up to what they believe are agreements on power-sharing. They could attempt to use those as leverage in any troop deal talks.

Supporters of radical anti-U.S. cleric Moqtada al-Sadr are the only bloc to reject a deal on American troops staying. Now a kingmaker in Maliki's alliance, Sadr could use his political clout to stir up tensions if there is any whiff of U.S. troops staying on in a way that his supporters find unpalatable. But he is already engaged in the mainstream political process and his lawmakers may be just playing to his supporters with a populist anti-U.S. message.

