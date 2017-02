BAGHDAD Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki said on Friday a full U.S. troop withdrawal would allow the two countries to start a new strategic relationship in the interests of both governments.

"The two sides points of view were identical in terms of starting new phase of our strategic relations... after achieving withdrawal at the end of the year," Maliki's office said in a statement.

(Reporting by Patrick Markey; Editing by Giles Elgood)