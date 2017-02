BAGHDAD Militants attacked two prisons in Iraq overnight, killing 26 soldiers and policemen during failed attempts to break in and free the inmates, police and medics said.

One of the jails was located in the town of Taji 20 km (12 miles) north of the capital, and the other in Abu Ghraib, on the western outskirts of Baghdad.

