Here are details of some of the major attacks in Iraq in the past year after multiple bombings hit Baghdad on Thursday, killing at least 63 people in the first big attack on Iraq's capital since U.S. troops withdrew from the country.

January 18, 2011 - A suicide bomber attacks Iraqi police recruits in Tikrit, killing 50 people and wounding over 100.

January 20 - Two separate car bombs kill up to 45 pilgrims near Iraq's holy Shi'ite city of Kerbala ahead of the culmination of a major Shi'ite Muslim religious rite.

January 27 - A car bomb explosion at a funeral wake in a Shi'ite neighborhood in Baghdad kills more than 35 people and wounding scores of others.

March 29 - At least 53 people are killed and 98 wounded when gunmen take hostages at a provincial council headquarters in Saddam Hussein's hometown of Tikrit, precipitating a battle with security forces who sweep in to end the siege.

August 15 - A wave of attacks strike cities across Iraq, killing around 70 people and wounding more than 200 more in the bloodiest day yet in 2011.

-- In the worst incident, a roadside bomb followed by a car bomb targeting police kills at least 37 people in Kut, 150 km (95 miles) southeast of Baghdad. Other deadly attacks took place in Tikrit, Najaf, Diyala and Kerbala.

August 28 - A bomber wearing a cast on his arm, blows himself up in the main hall of the Umm al-Qura mosque, an important Sunni religious site in Baghdad in the western Ghazaliya district. At least 32 people are killed and 39 wounded.

-- Leaders of the Iraqi Islamic Party, a major Sunni political bloc, said Islamic State of Iraq (ISI), an affiliate al Qaeda, carried out the bombing to hit one of IIP's most prominent leaders, Sunni lawmaker Khalid al-Fihdawi.

December 22 - Coordinated bombings strike Baghdad killing at least 63 people with 194 wounded in more than 10 explosions.

-- At least 18 people are killed when a suicide bomber driving an ambulance detonated the vehicle near a government office in the Karrada district. Two roadside bombs struck the southwestern Amil district, killing seven. More bombs ripped into the central Alawi area, Shaab and Shula in the north, all mainly Shi'ite areas.

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)