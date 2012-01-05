A police officer provides security at the site of a bomb attack in Baghdad's northwestern Kadhimiya district January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Here are details of some of the major attacks in Iraq in the past year:

January 18, 2011 - A suicide bomber attacks Iraqi police recruits in Tikrit, killing 50 people and wounding over 100.

January 20 - Two separate car bombs kill up to 45 pilgrims near Iraq's holy Shi'ite city of Kerbala ahead of the culmination of a major Shi'ite Muslim religious rite.

January 27 - A car bomb at a wake in a Shi'ite part of Baghdad kills more than 35 people and wounds scores of others.

March 29 - At least 53 people are killed and 98 wounded when gunmen take hostages at a provincial council headquarters in Saddam Hussein's hometown of Tikrit, precipitating a battle with security forces who sweep in to end the siege.

August 15 - A wave of attacks strike cities across Iraq, killing around 70 people and wounding more than 200 in the bloodiest day yet in 2011.

-- In the worst incident, a roadside bomb followed by a car bomb targeting police kills at least 37 people in Kut, 150 km (95 miles) southeast of Baghdad. Other deadly attacks took place in Tikrit, Najaf, Diyala and Kerbala.

August 28 - A bomber wearing a cast on his arm blows himself up in the main hall of the Umm al-Qura mosque, an important Sunni religious site in Baghdad. At least 32 people are killed and 39 wounded.

-- Leaders of the Iraqi Islamic Party, a major Sunni political bloc, said Islamic State of Iraq (ISI), an affiliate al Qaeda, carried out the bombing to hit one of IIP's most prominent leaders, Sunni lawmaker Khalid al-Fihdawi.

December 22 - More than 10 coordinated bombings strike Baghdad, killing at least 72 people, with around 200 wounded.

-- At least 18 people are killed when a suicide bomber detonated an ambulance he was driving near a government office in the Karrada district. More bombs explode in the central Alawi area, Shaab and Shula in the north, all mainly Shi'ite areas.

-- The Islamic State of Iraq, an umbrella group for al Qaeda-linked insurgents, later claims responsibility.

January 5, 2012 - Four bombs in mainly Shi'ite Muslim areas of Baghdad kill at least 29 people.

-- In the Sadr City slum, a bomb planted on a parked motorcycle and another roadside explosive kill at least 10 people and wound 37 others, police and hospital sources say.

-- Another set of bombs in the northwestern Kadhimiya district kill at least 15 and wound 32.

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)