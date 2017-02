BAGHDAD At least nine people were killed when a bomb targeting Shi'ite pilgrims exploded at a police checkpoint in Baghdad on Wednesday, police and hospital sources said.

The pilgrims were gathering in the Iraqi capital to mark the anniversary of the death of Shi'ite imam Moussa al-Kadhim, a great-grandson of Prophet Mohammad.

