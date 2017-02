BAGHDAD A roadside bomb targeting Shi'ite pilgrims killed at least five people and wounded 20 others in southern Iraq on Thursday, police sources said.

The sources said the explosion occurred by a police checkpoint just west of Nassiriya, 300 km (185 miles) southeast of Baghdad.

Four bombs in mainly Shi'ite Muslim areas in Iraq's capital Baghdad killed 29 people and wounded dozens others earlier on Thursday.

(Reporting by Aref Mohammed in Basra and Suadad al-Salhy in Baghdad; Writing by Serena Chaudhry)