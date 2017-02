BAGHDAD At least 27 people were killed and 30 more wounded when a car bomb exploded outside a cafe in Baghdad's Zafraniya district, the latest in a series of bombings and shootings in Iraq on Thursday, police and hospital officials said.

The bombings hit the Iraqi capital and other cities toward the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan next week, when al Qaeda affiliates and other Sunni Islamist insurgents had been expected to attempt a major attack.

(Reporting by Patrick Markey)