BAGHDAD A roadside bomb exploded outside a Sunni mosque in a southern district of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, killing four worshippers as they left following Friday prayers, police and medics said.

The attack, which targeted the Kubaisi mosque, follows three days of the most widespread fighting in Iraq since U.S. troops withdrew in December 2011.

