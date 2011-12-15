Following are the latest figures for soldiers and civilians killed in Iraq since the U.S.-led invasion in March 2003:

U.S.-LED COALITION FORCES:

United States 4,487

Britain 179

Other nations 139

TOTAL 4,805

IRAQI MILITARY:

Iraqi troops killed during invasion (est.): 10,000

Post-Saddam Iraqi security forces:

- Official death toll since Jan 2005 8,825

- Prior to 2005 (est.) 1,300

- TOTAL 10,125

CIVILIANS:

Iraq Body Count, compiled from media reports: between 103,536 and 113,125*.

Compiled from official Iraqi statistics since 2005: 50,578

WAR TOLL ACCORDING TO THE IRAQI GOVERNMENT **:

Total deaths (2004-2011, through end-October): 61,921

Total wounded (2004-2010): 159,710

NOTES:

* = From www.iraqbodycount.org (IBC), run by academics and peace activists, based on reports from at least two media sources. The IBC says on its website the figure underestimates the true number of casualties. Full analysis of the WikiLeaks' Iraq War Logs may add 15,000 civilian deaths.

The U.S.-led military coalition toll includes casualties from Iraq and the surrounding area where troops are stationed.

** Iraqi government began collecting war-related statistics in 2004. Figures compiled by Health, Interior and Defense ministries include civilians and security forces. (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit and Suadad al-Salhy in Baghdad)