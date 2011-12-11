BAGHDAD Dec 11 Iraq's security forces have been rebuilt since U.S. administrator Paul Bremer disbanded Saddam Hussein's military following the U.S.-led invasion, sending home some 400,000 people at a single stroke on May 23, 2003.

The Ministry of Defence says Iraq's army was 600,000-700,000 strong before 2003.

Here is a look at the Iraqi security forces now, and how they stack up against some others in the Middle East: CURRENT (According to the U.S.):

Police - 450,000

Army - over 192,900 soldiers

- 5,100 Special Operations

Air Force - over 6,000 airmen

Navy - over 4,100 sailors and marines CURRENT (According to Iraqi government):

Police - 650,000 police and officers - Interior Ministry

Army - 250,000 (goal is 300,000) - Defence Ministry.

SOME OF IRAQ'S WEAPONRY:

Combat planes - 3 Cessna Caravans equipped with Hellfire

missiles. 18 F-16s on order.

Tanks- 140 M1A1 Abrams tanks (190 main battle tanks: Jane's)

COMPARISON TO REGIONAL POWERS: (JANE'S DEFENCE ANALYSIS) Troops - Saudi Arabia 75,000

- Israel 133,000 (plus about 380,000 reserves)

- Iran 350,000

- Iraq 191,500 Main Battle Tanks - Saudi Arabia 823

- Israel 2,990

- Iran 1,895

- Iraq 190 Combat Aircraft - Saudi Arabia 245 (24 Eurofighter Typhoon,

70 F-15S, 82 F-15C/D, 69 Tornado).

- Israel 417 (326 F-16A/B/C/D/I; 67 F-15A/B/

C/D; 24 F-15I).

- Iran 290 (35 F-14A; 61 F-5; 50 F-4; 24

Mirage F1; 48 MiG-29; 29 Su-24; 13 Su-25;

30 F-7).

- Iraq 3 (3 Cessna Caravans)

MILITARY EXPENDITURE (SIPRI) *:

Country Expenditure % of GDP

Iraq (2010) $ 5.73 billion 5.4

Saudi Arabia (2010) $42.9 billion 11.2

Iran (2008) $ 7.0 billion 1.8

UAE (2009) $15.77 billion 7.3

Israel (2010) $13.0 billion unknown

*Last years for which figures are available. Iran figure does not include spending on Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. SOURCE: U.S. military, Iraqi government, Jane's Defense and Security Analysis, Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI)

(Editing by Jim Loney)