BAGHDAD Dec 11 Iraq's security forces have been rebuilt since U.S. administrator Paul Bremer disbanded Saddam Hussein's military following the U.S.-led invasion, sending home some 400,000 people at a single stroke on May 23, 2003.
The Ministry of Defence says Iraq's army was 600,000-700,000 strong before 2003.
Here is a look at the Iraqi security forces now, and how they stack up against some others in the Middle East: CURRENT (According to the U.S.):
Police - 450,000
Army - over 192,900 soldiers
- 5,100 Special Operations
Air Force - over 6,000 airmen
Navy - over 4,100 sailors and marines CURRENT (According to Iraqi government):
Police - 650,000 police and officers - Interior Ministry
Army - 250,000 (goal is 300,000) - Defence Ministry.
SOME OF IRAQ'S WEAPONRY:
Combat planes - 3 Cessna Caravans equipped with Hellfire
missiles. 18 F-16s on order.
Tanks- 140 M1A1 Abrams tanks (190 main battle tanks: Jane's)
COMPARISON TO REGIONAL POWERS: (JANE'S DEFENCE ANALYSIS) Troops - Saudi Arabia 75,000
- Israel 133,000 (plus about 380,000 reserves)
- Iran 350,000
- Iraq 191,500 Main Battle Tanks - Saudi Arabia 823
- Israel 2,990
- Iran 1,895
- Iraq 190 Combat Aircraft - Saudi Arabia 245 (24 Eurofighter Typhoon,
70 F-15S, 82 F-15C/D, 69 Tornado).
- Israel 417 (326 F-16A/B/C/D/I; 67 F-15A/B/
C/D; 24 F-15I).
- Iran 290 (35 F-14A; 61 F-5; 50 F-4; 24
Mirage F1; 48 MiG-29; 29 Su-24; 13 Su-25;
30 F-7).
- Iraq 3 (3 Cessna Caravans)
MILITARY EXPENDITURE (SIPRI) *:
Country Expenditure % of GDP
Iraq (2010) $ 5.73 billion 5.4
Saudi Arabia (2010) $42.9 billion 11.2
Iran (2008) $ 7.0 billion 1.8
UAE (2009) $15.77 billion 7.3
Israel (2010) $13.0 billion unknown
*Last years for which figures are available. Iran figure does not include spending on Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. SOURCE: U.S. military, Iraqi government, Jane's Defense and Security Analysis, Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI)
(Editing by Jim Loney)