NEW YORK Hedge fund manager David Einhorn, whose investment picks are closely watched, raced through a list of the companies he likes and has concerns about including Apple Inc and Martin Marietta Materials .
Einhorn, who runs Greenlight Capital, said that Apple is still penetrating markets and noted that once a customer has one Apple product they are sure to want another.
He also said that Martin Marietta Materials has benefited from a one-time stimulus and is overvalued.
Einhorn joked that he feels he is not missing much for not being invested in China.
