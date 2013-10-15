DUBLIN Ireland laid out 2.5 billion euros of tax hikes and spending cuts on Tuesday but also announced several stimulus measures, easing back a touch on an austerity program as it prepares to complete an international bail-out.

Following are the main measures introduced:

HEADLINE FIGURES

- 900 million euros of the 2.5 billion euros of fiscal consolidation was down to increased taxation. There was an additional 300 million euros in tax increases to pay for new stimulus measures.

- Spending was cut by 1.6 billion euros, including 1.5 billion euros in current spending and 100 million euros in capital spending.

KEY TAX MEASURES (amount to be raised, costs of measures for a full year in brackets)

PERSONAL TAXES

- Tax relief for medical insurance premiums to be restricted to first 1,000 euros per adult and 500 euros per child (127 mln euros)

- Exemption from income tax up to 40,000 euros a year for individuals setting up a new business (cost 1 mln euros)

CUSTOMER GOODS/PROPERTY

- Raising excise duty on cigarettes and alcohol (160 mln euros)

- A scheme of tax relief for home renovation work for a period of two years (cost 62 mln euros)

INVESTMENT

- Levy on banks for 2014-2016 related to the amount of tax paid on deposit interest (150 mln euros)

- The 0.6 percent stamp duty levy on pension fund assets is to increase to 0.75 percent, then be reduced to 0.15 percent for 2015 (135 mln euros)

- The tax on interest earned on savings rises to 41 percent, from a previous 33 or 36 percent (140 mln euros)

- Retention of reduced 9 percent sales tax on hospitality sector (cost 350 mln euros)

KEY SPENDING MEASURES (savings in brackets)

SOCIAL PROTECTION (290 mln euros)

- Discontinue telephone allowance (44 mln euros)

- Extend lower rates of unemployment benefit to more younger people (32 mln euros)

- Standardize minimum and maximum weekly rates of maternity and adoptive benefit - currently 217.80 euros and 262 euros respectively at 230 euros per week (30 mln euros)

- Increase the number of waiting days for entitlement to illness benefit to six days from three days (22 mln euros)

HEALTH (666 mln euros)

- Pay controls (268 mln euros)

- Tighter controls on use of medical cards to cover treatment (113 mln euros)

- Free treatment by general practitioners for children under 5 (cost 37 mln euros)

OTHER SPENDING MEASURES

- Reduced spending on roads, including repairs (47 mln euros)

- Cut in funding for overseas development (14 mln euros)

- Reduction in provision for third level education (25 mln euros)

