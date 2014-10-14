Minister for Finance Michael Noonan poses for the media on the steps of Leinster House before delivering the 2015 Budget in Dublin October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

DUBLIN Ireland decided to close a loophole that multinationals used to save billions of dollars because it was becoming a "slur", threatening a low-tax regime that has created tens of thousands of jobs, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said.

Noonan announced the phasing out of the much-criticized "Double Irish" tax arrangement under sweeping changes to the country's corporate tax structure in Tuesday's budget, the first in seven years without new austerity measures.

He told Reuters he believed Ireland would gain a big advantage by making the change before the implementation of new international tax rules next year and that the certainty would lead to more employment, rather than putting jobs at risk.

"I want to make sure that the slur of the "Double Irish" is no longer attached to Ireland's reputation and it had become something that was thrown at us internationally," Noonan said in an interview after his budget speech.

The "Double Irish" refers to the tax structure that allows a multinational to channel untaxed revenues to an Irish subsidiary, which then pays the money to another company registered in Ireland that is tax-resident elsewhere, usually in a tax haven such as Bermuda.

Ireland has faced sustained criticism over the past 18 months from the European Union and the United States for the structure which has been used by firms such as Google (GOOGL.O) and Apple (AAPL.O).

Noonan said the headlines had begun to sting, especially once the European Commission decided to investigate Ireland's tax treatment of Apple, but that reputations elsewhere were at risk too with international anger about corporate tax growing.

"There's a big advantage I believe for Ireland to be the first mover. Our competitor countries, if you were investing there tomorrow you would still be uncertain about what the regime might be in two years' time."

"WE HAVE GIVEN CERTAINTY"

At risk for Ireland are the 160,000 jobs - almost one in 10 workers in the country - paid for by about 1,000 foreign firms that have set up a base in the country to benefit from its tax code and flexible, English-speaking work force.

But Noonan said he had more than balanced that out by announcing changes to the intellectual property tax regime. Following a consultation process, he plans to bring in a "Knowledge Development Box" in a year's time, similar to "patent boxes" in other jurisdictions, whereby profits earned from patented inventions are subject to a lower rate of corporation tax.

"I think we'll enhance the number of jobs, I would expect the certainty will lead to more job creation and to new companies setting up in Ireland," the 71-year old minister said.

"There is a strong possibility of the intellectual property subsidiaries of companies that are here already coming onshore. The big corporations in Ireland are very conscious of their reputations as well."

The "Double Irish" will be ended through changes to tax residency rules. From January, Irish-registered firms will be automatically deemed tax-resident in Ireland, bringing it in line with U.S. and British rules. Companies already incorporated in Ireland will have until 2020 to comply with the new rules.

Noonan said some companies lobbied for more time to change their accounting structures, some less and that the six-year period was at the upper end of the range of years they wanted.

Ireland had been mulling whether to change its tax code now, or wait until next year when the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is due to implement new international tax rules, some of which were proposed last month.

Noonan said that if the OECD "lose their cutting edge" in seeking change, Germany and France would drive for a European solution, and while Ireland's proactive stance would not bring an end to aggressive tax planning, the timing was right.

"There are several ways of doubling so this isn't going to end international tax avoidance schemes driven by big accountancy firms who are expert on tax," Noonan said.

"But this is the kind of uncertainty I want to remove. We have given certainty. Everybody knows where we are and everybody knows where we're going."

