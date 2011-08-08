DUBLIN The deepening European debt crisis and spluttering U.S. growth risk dragging Ireland back into crisis, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Monday.

Investors have warmed to Ireland in recent weeks due to its progress in dealing with twin banking and fiscal crises and a relaxation of the terms of its 85 billion euros EU-IMF bailout.

But Noonan warned that Ireland's reversal of fortune could be undone as investors, unimpressed by the European Central Bank stepping in to buy Italian and Spanish bonds, sent world stocks tumbling to 11-month lows on Monday.

"We're always a small player in these events and we can be dragged back into difficulty by external forces," Noonan told Ireland's national broadcaster RTE.

Ireland is relying on Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth next year of 2.5 percent to get its budget deficit down to 8.6 percent of GDP from an estimated 10 percent this year.

Noonan signaled a gloomier outlook for the United States, a key Irish trading partner, may necessitate additional austerity measures in 2012 on top of the 3.6 billion euros in adjustments earmarked.

"If we have to mark down growth rates for 2012, then that changes the base of the budget but it's too soon to say," he said.

Noonan said the ECB's purchase of Italian bonds had helped keep that country out of "bailout territory."

The ECB helped prop up Irish debt prices on Friday but despite the apparent absence of ECB purchases on Monday traders said Ireland's 10-year paper was still gaining ground with its yield at 9.8 percent, down around five basis points from Friday.

Some countries, including Italy, Greece, Spain and Luxembourg, have advocated a system of euro zone bonds to deal with the current crisis but Noonan said his preference would be for the euro zone's rescue fund, the EFSF, to guarantee sovereign issues.

"My position is that a system of guarantees would suit Ireland better. To put it very simply, if the EFSF were to guarantee Ireland going back into the market, we'd be able to access money when we go back into the market at quite low interest rates."

(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins and Padraic Halpin; editing by Patrick Graham)