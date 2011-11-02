DUBLIN Ireland believes uncertainty around Greece will force the European Central Bank to pledge "a wall of money" to buy peripheral bonds to calm markets, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

The ECB has been buying bonds of trouble states to ease the euro zone debt crisis despite opposition from Germany.

The central bank's new president, Mario Draghi, appeared to indicate last week he was ready to continue buying bonds of trouble states although outgoing ECB chief Jean-Claude Trichet said his remarks had been over-interpreted.

"They need to go into the market and say they have a wall of money here and no matter how much speculation there is we are going to keep buying Italian bonds and any other bonds that are threatened," Finance Minister Michael Noonan told state broadcaster RTE.

"I think they will (do that). I don't think they have any choice with the Greek situation," he said.

He said he was hopeful that Greece would hold a referendum on its bailout deal before the end of the year, minimizing the disruption to markets.

"They may now bring the referendum forward to next month. Now that is hopeful news because if we had to go on over Christmas and over the New Year waiting for the Greeks to make their decision, it would even make things more chaotic.

"If they can organize it in three or four weeks time, it helps in a small way, but it is a chaotic situation now in Greece," he said.

