DUBLIN Ireland should target the maximum amount of cutbacks and tax increases in next year's budget and give consumers certainty by spelling out its medium fiscal plans in October's fiscal update, a government-funded research body said on Thursday.

Ireland's finance minister has said he may bump up the 2012 consolidation target to 4 billion euros from the 3.6 billion agreed under an EU/IMF bailout and the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) said a larger adjustment would give Ireland important leeway in a challenging global environment.

Dublin has also promised its creditors it will outline the composition of revenue and expenditure changes planned from 2012 to 2015 by end-October and the ESRI said detailing exact plans would allow the private sector to plan accordingly.

"At present you have simply no idea what those tax changes and charges for services are likely to be and introducing more certainty earlier will help people make sensible decisions," Joe Durkan, associate research professor at the ESRI, told a news conference.

"I think that has bedevilled this year and in hindsight when the government came in and announced the recapitalization of the banks, they should have simultaneously announced ... the changes in taxes and expenditure and that would give individuals certainty."

The ESRI is independent but partly funded by the Irish finance ministry.

GETTING BACK TO MARKET

The institute's previous quarterly report said that the government should target an adjustment of up to 5 billion euros in 2012 and aim to cancel its budget deficit entirely in 2014 but it said on Thursday that improvements to Ireland's bailout deal fundamentally changed that view.

Euro zone leaders agreed to cut the cost and extend the maturity of existing bailout packages for Ireland and Portugal when they agreed a second rescue package for Greece in July, handing Ireland an annual saving of around 900 million euros.

The ESRI said that in light of the revised agreement it no longer advocated Ireland accelerate its efforts so much but said the government could still reduce its deficit to 1.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2015, compared to the 3 percent currently committed to.

The thinktank said going above and beyond the bailout terms would strengthen the case for tapping European partners for further funding if it could not regain market access as planned in late 2012.

"I'm not that pushed about getting back to the markets that early," Durkan said, pointing to the fact that, according to Dublin, euro zone countries have agreed to keep funding Ireland past 2013 if it is unable to access debt markets.

"I think if we concentrate on our objective of reducing the deficit then if we do get back to the markets well and good, if you don't, the facility will be there and remember we're borrowing at rates that are quite favorable."

The ESRI trimmed its growth forecasts but remained more upbeat than official forecasts and the median forecast of economists polled by Reuters, citing export volumes growing 7 percent this year and 7.4 percent next.

The ESRI sees GDP growing 1.8 percent this year and 2.3 percent next year compared with estimates of 2 percent and 3 percent in its previous quarterly update, adding the caveat that a dip in the U.S. and UK economies would adversely affect the figures.

The ESRI expects that Gross National Product (GNP), viewed as a more accurate picture of the domestic economy because it strips out the profits of multinationals, is expected to grow by 0.2 percent this year and 0.7 percent next year.

Durkan said, however, that the economy still faced a series of major restructuring problems including a "nightmare" unemployment situation that was structural as well as cyclical and this week pushed the numbers claiming unemployment benefit to the highest level since records began.

