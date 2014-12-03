DUBLIN Irish consumer sentiment appeared to stall in November, recouping none of October's 7 percentage point fall from a near eight-year high, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The results show that the fall in the wake of the 2015 budget announcement last month was "more than an aberration" as consumers fail to see their financial situation improve as the broader economy recovers, the survey's authors said.

The KBC Bank Ireland/ESRI Consumer Sentiment Index slipped to 85.3 in November from 85.5 in October, down from 92.8 in September.

"For many consumers, the recovery in the Irish economy that they are hearing and reading about is far removed from their personal circumstances," KBC Ireland chief economist Austin Hughes said.

"The recent pullback in sentiment emphasizes that from the perspective of consumers, the current economic upturn is still tentative and uneven."

With employment, exports and investment growing strongly, Ireland expects its economy to expand by almost 5 percent in 2014 and the European Commission forecast on Tuesday that it would grow faster that any other EU country this year and next.

Ireland's government had hoped plans unveiled last month to cut the income tax burden on low and middle income earners would begin to ease frustration over the uneven recovery.

But instead, it has been put under pressure by mass protests against new water charges, the biggest display in years of opposition to government austerity measures which protesters say have unfairly affected the poor.

The survey found that 51 percent of consumers anticipate an improvement in economic conditions in the coming year compared to 20 percent that envisage some deterioration.

But it also found that 46 percent of consumers indicated their financial situation had worsened in the past year compared to just 11 percent that experienced an improvement.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Catherine Evans)