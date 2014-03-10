Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny gestures during a session at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

DUBLIN Ireland's economy probably grew by 0.4 percent in the last quarter of 2013 and more robust growth is expected for 2014 as the labor market gains momentum and exports improve, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Ireland's economy has begun the year on a positive note, after completing an international bailout. Unemployment has fallen below the euro zone average and consumer sentiment is near a seven-year high.

The economy grew by a better-than-expected 1.5 percent in the third quarter, but sluggish exports probably held quarterly growth to 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter, economists polled by Reuters forecast before a report on gross domestic product is released this week.

Annual growth is still set to rise to 2.1 percent this year from 0.3 percent in 2013, according to the median forecast of 10 economists. That is enough to start reducing one of the highest debt levels in Europe.

"Irish goods exports fell further in the final quarter of 2013 after slowing in the third quarter. This does not bode well for fourth-quarter GDP growth, given that exports are the key driver of the economy," said Melanie Bowler, economist at Moody's Analytics.

"However, a more upbeat outlook for Irish exports in 2014 is good news for the economy. The U.K. and U.S. are forecast to grow robustly, and improvement is expected for the euro zone."

In a busy period for earnings, some of Ireland's largest listed companies expressed confidence last week that the upturn under way was sustainable. A slowdown in growth abroad was the chief risk they saw to halting momentum.

The prospects outside Ireland are also looking brighter. Euro zone private businesses grew at the fastest pace in more than 2 1/2 years last month. The economists see exports rising by 4 percent this year, compared with a prediction for growth of 3.4 percent in the last poll in January.

Ireland's labor market has been improving faster than expected. Data last week showed the unemployment rate had dropped below the euro zone average, after falling under 12 percent for the first time since April 2009.

Having forecast a year ago that unemployment would fall to 12.6 percent by the end of 2015, the economists now see the rate dropping to 10.2 percent, leaving Prime Minister Enda Kenny on course to meet his goal of driving it under 10 percent before the next parliamentary elections, scheduled for April 2016.

"The big year-on-year increases in full-time employment in the past few quarters suggest that the economy is doing better than the GDP numbers would indicate," said Merrion Stockbrokers' Alan McQuaid.

"Employment opportunities are on the rise, which can only augur well for the economy as a whole in the months ahead."

(Additional reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Larry King)