DUBLIN Ireland's unemployment rate fell to a new three-year low of 13.6 percent in June as the number of people claiming jobless benefit fell by 2,500, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

Unemployment benefit claimants fell to a seasonally adjusted 422,900 last month as the May total was revised down to 425,400 from 426,100. The unemployment rate in May was 13.7 percent.

Economists polled by Reuters said they expected the number of jobless benefit recipients, which includes part-time, seasonal and casual workers but is not seen as a fully accurate measure of unemployment, to fall to 420,000 by the end of the year.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Sam Cage)