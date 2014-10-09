Oil prices hit 3-month low as U.S. rig count climbs
SEOUL Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
DUBLIN Ireland's consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.2 percent month-on-month in September, reversing a 0.2 percent price rise in August, official figures showed on Thursday.
Annual CPI inflation slowed to 0.3 percent in September from 0.4 percent the previous month, the Central Statistics Office said.
The Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which strips out mortgages, fell 0.3 percent in September, but was up 0.5 percent from a year earlier.
TOKYO The euro firmed to one-month highs against the dollar in Asian trading on Monday, after some European Central Bank policymakers raised the possibility of hiking interest rates before bond purchases end.
TOKYO The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy steady on Thursday and stress that inflation is nowhere near levels that justify talk of withdrawing massive stimulus, as weak consumer spending casts a cloud over an otherwise healthy pick-up in the economy.