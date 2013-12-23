DUBLIN Irish house prices grew at their slowest pace in six months in November as monthly rises in Dublin slowed to 1.3 percent to leave prices 0.6 percent higher nationally in the month, the central statistics office said on Monday.

Residential house prices, which have halved since 2008 in a property crash that devastated the economy, stood 5.6 percent higher than a year ago. That was led by a 13.8 percent annual rise in Dublin, down from 15 percent a month ago.

The government is placing construction at the heart of its economic strategy and in its recent budget for 2014 announced tax breaks for the industry, saying the supply of housing stock must be increased to prevent a new housing bubble emerging.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Alison Williams)