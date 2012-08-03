DUBLIN Ireland's central bank governor said comments from the European Central Bank's President Mario Draghi on Thursday were "complex", but they would ultimately lead to a positive reaction once absorbed by the markets.

In the latest move to contain the eurozone crisis, Draghi indicated the ECB may start buying government bonds again, but not before September, and only if countries asked to use the euro zone's rescue funds and accepted strict conditions and supervision.

"I think it's quite a complex announcement that was made," Patrick Honohan - also a board member at the ECB - told state broadcaster, RTE.

"I think the markets have taken their time to absorb it...as the markets understand it more, we will see movement more in the direction that one would hope for," he added.

Draghi was under intense pressure from investors, European leaders and the United States to deliver on a pledge he made last week to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro by bringing high borrowing costs down.

Shares and the euro fell after the ECB chief's remarks.

Spanish and Italian government bonds surged on Friday, as investors bought in anticipation of an eventual intervention by the European Central Bank to curb those countries' borrowing costs even though no action was expected for at least a month.

