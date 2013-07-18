The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen at the IMF headquarters building during the 2013 Spring Meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

DUBLIN Ireland has met commitments under its international bailout and successfully concluded the latest review of the 85 billion euro ($111 billion) program, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Rescued by Europe and the International Monetary Fund in late 2010, Ireland would be the first bailed out euro zone country to wean itself off emergency aid if it exits the scheme on schedule at the end of this year.

"We continue to meet our targets," the ministry said in a statement, adding it has now drawn about 91 percent of the available funding.

Ireland sought help after a property crash left its banks massively under-capitalized and blew a hole in the nation's finances. Since then it has stuck rigorously to the recipe of austerity laid out in the EU-IMF program.

The EU is desperate for Ireland to exit the rescue smoothly to show the tough-love approach can succeed, given the struggles of fellow bailout recipients Greece and Portugal and deep-rooted public dissatisfaction across the bloc.

Ireland has met nearly all its funding needs through next year by issuing debt periodically over the last 12 months, having issued a 10-year bond in March for the first time since being locked out of markets in late 2010.

The head of the country's debt agency said on Wednesday it does not expect to take a decision on its next bond auction before the fourth quarter of this year.

