DUBLIN Irish support for Europe's new fiscal treaty remains strong less than a week before the only popular vote on plans for stricter budget discipline is held, although a large block of undecided voters could still have a decisive say.

Ireland will hold its third European referendum in five years on Thursday, and the 'Yes' campaign, led by the three largest political parties, along with business and farming groups, have led in every opinion poll since the vote was called three months ago.

The government has warned that Ireland would be left with "less than full membership" of the euro zone if the electorate voted 'No' and, while the treaty could be approved across the currency bloc without Irish support, a rejection would undermine one of Europe's key strategies for overcoming its debt crisis.

Some 39 percent of voters said they would support the treaty, according to an Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll on Friday, 30 percent were opposed and 31 percent yet to decide or unlikely to vote.

That meant support for the 'Yes' side has increased by nine points since the last survey by the same polling company five weeks ago while support for a 'No' vote has risen seven points.

If undecided voters are excluded, the treaty looks set to be approved with the support of 57 percent of the electorate.

At a similar stage in the 2009 referendum on the EU's Lisbon reform treaty, the final Irish Times poll before polling booths opened produced a similar result, with 59 percent saying 'Yes' and 41 percent 'No'.

In the event, 67 percent backed the treaty.

