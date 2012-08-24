DUBLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday that claims the European Central Bank risks breaching its mandate following signals that it may start buying government bonds were off the mark.

ECB President Mario Draghi vowed last month to do whatever it takes to save the euro, raising the prospect of buying the bonds of troubled euro states like Spain and Italy and came under withering criticism in Germany in the process, principally from governing council colleague Jens Weidmann.

But German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced support last week for the Italian's plans and Schaeuble said on Friday that he did not view them as a threat to the bank's mandate of maintaining price stability.

"It is claimed in some quarters the ECB is breaching its mandate; I don't see that," Schaeuble told the Irish Times in an interview in Berlin, when asked about Draghi's crisis-fighting strategy.

After Merkel and French President Francois Hollande told Greece on Thursday that it should not expect leeway on its bailout agreement unless it sticks to tough reform targets, her right-hand man was similarly stern when asked about Athens' bailout plan.

Schaeuble, who said on Thursday that granting Greece more time to meet its fiscal targets was not a solution to the problems, told the Irish newspaper that the Greek program would remain alive as long as it was "the best solution for Greece and Europe."

"The final goal is sustainable stable economic development in Europe. If we do things that overwhelm Germany's economic potential in the view of the markets, then Europe is weak as a whole," he said.

Schaeuble also reiterated that he was convinced the European Stability Mechanism met the standards of Germany's democratic system ahead of a ruling next month by the German constitutional court on complaints made to it about the euro zone's permanent rescue fund.

He was lukewarm, however, about Ireland's plans to improve the terms of its costly bank bailout after Dublin's hopes were raised by an agreement of euro zone leaders - that was backed by Draghi - to examine proposals in October.

"Naturally we want to help each other but I am not yet convinced by any means that some of the measures which are mentioned would not have the opposite effect. We will talk about this again," he said.

"The decisive point is: we cannot do anything that generates new uncertainty on the financial markets and lose trust which Ireland is just at the point of winning back."

"We will have to avoid generating a headline like ‘Aid program for Ireland topped up' because then investors in California or Shanghai might not understand that this top-up is a reward for Ireland."

