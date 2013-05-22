Rugby-Welsh resilience hailed by coach Howley
DUBLIN The international community needs to work together to stop large multinationals aggressively playing one country's tax code off against another, Ireland's Minister for Enterprise said on Wednesday.
"They play the tax codes one against the other, that is tax planning and I think we do need international cooperation through the OECD to deal with the aggressive nature of that," Richard Bruton told national broadcaster RTE.
(Reporting by Carmel Crimmins; editing by Keiron Henderson)
CARDIFF George North bounced back from criticism from his own camp to crash over the try line twice as Wales beat Ireland 22-9 in a bruising Six Nations clash on Friday that restored home pride after two successive defeats.
CARDIFF, March 10 George North bounced back from criticism from his own camp to crash over the try line twice as Wales beat Ireland 22-9 in a bruising Six Nations clash on Friday that restored home pride after two successive defeats.