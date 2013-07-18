BRUSSELS Ireland needs to carry out more economic reforms and stick to its international bailout program to ensure it builds on "fragile" gains to be able to fund itself on financial markets, international creditors said on Thursday.

"Gains are fragile and need to be safeguarded by steadfast program execution," the International Monetary Fund, the European Commission and the European Central Bank said in a statement at the end of their 11th review mission.

"The mission urged the authorities to develop further structural reforms," the statement said.

