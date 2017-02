NEW YORK The New York City mass transit system, the nation's biggest, may have to be partly or fully shut if Hurricane Irene causes flooding or high winds, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said on Thursday.

The MTA runs the city's buses, subways and commuter train lines, carrying about 8 million people a day.

A heavy rainfall is enough to cause flooding in some sections of the subway. A city official on Wednesday said that a partial shutdown might be necessary because seawater could damage the subway system if it were kept running.

