NEW YORK New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has suspended tolls on all parts of the Garden State Parkway south of the Raritan River and the Atlantic City Expressway beginning early on Friday, the governor's office said.

The state hopes to "ease the evacuation to the extent possible" as New Jersey residents prepare for Hurricane Irene, which is due to hit the Northeast on Sunday, said Christie spokesman Kevin Roberts.

(Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Dan Grebler)