iRobot Corp (IRBT.O) posted better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its earnings outlook for the second time this year on strong international demand for its home robot products.

The company, whose products clean homes and disarm bombs in war zones, raised its full-year earnings outlook to $1.32-$1.36 a share, from its prior outlook of $1.04-$1.10 a share.

It forecast revenue of $465-$470 million.

The company's third-quarter earnings rose to $14.0 million, or 50 cents a share, from $7.0 million, or 27 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 28 percent to $120.4 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 26 cents a share, on revenue of $119.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

iRobot's international home robot segment revenue rose over 56 percent to $54.4 million in the quarter.

Shares of the company rose about 8 percent to $30.50 after the bell. They closed at $28.30 Tuesday on Nasdaq.

