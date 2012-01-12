LOS ANGELES, Jan 11 (TheWrap.com) - "Hunger Games" actress Isabelle Fuhrman is in negotiations to co-star alongside Will Smith in M. Night Shyamalan's sci-fi film "After Earth," TheWrap has confirmed.

Also, the Columbia movie has a new name. It was previously titled "1000 A.E."

If Fuhrman's deal is finalized, she would play a friend of the central character, a young boy played by Smith's son, Jaden Smith. In the movie, the boy navigates an abandoned Earth 1,000 years in the future to save himself and his estranged father (Will Smith) after their ship crashes.

"After Earth" is currently in preproduction. Shooting is to begin in March, and a theatrical release date of June 7, 2013, is targeted.

The project is being developed at Overbrook, the production company Smith operates with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, James Lassiter and Ken Stovitz. All four of them will produce "After Earth," along with Shyamalan.

The screenplay was written by Stephen Gaghan and Gary Whitta.

The cast also includes Zoe Kravitz and Sophie Okonedo. Bruce Willis, Bradley Cooper and Gwyneth Paltrow had previously been attached.

Fuhrman will play Clove in "The Hunger Games," which is one of 2012's most-anticipated films. She also played the creepy kid in 2009's "Orphan."

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)