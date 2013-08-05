Health secretary says healthcare bill is 'work in progress'
WASHINGTON Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump supports the Republican bill to replace Obamacare.
Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc said it will stop developing its experimental rheumatoid arthritis (RA) drug after a mid-stage trial showed the treatment failed to significantly improve the disease symptoms when compared to a placebo.
Patients treated with the drug, called ISIS-CRPRx, had some improvements in symptoms of RA but they were not statistically significant when compared to those of patients receiving a placebo.
The treatment was developed using Isis's "antisense" technology that helps a compound bind to a specific gene in order to interrupt the production of disease-causing proteins.
The company already has regulatory approval for another drug that uses the same technology to treat a rare genetic disorder causing dangerously high levels of "bad" LDL (low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol.
The drug, Kynamro, was approved by the FDA in January.
ISIS-CRPRx was aiming to treat RA by reducing the production of C-reactive protein (CRP) -- whose levels are dramatically elevated during inflammatory disorders.
The drug is also being tested in another mid-stage trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation - a heart rhythm disorder. Data from the trial is expected in the first half of 2014, Isis said in a statement on Monday, adding that it would continue to test the drug in other diseases.
Isis shares closed at $29.23 on Friday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore, additional reporting by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
CHICAGO The strain of bird flu that infected a chicken farm in Tennessee in recent days shares the same name as a form of the virus that has killed humans in China, but is genetically distinct from it, U.S. authorities said on Tuesday.
SEOUL South Korea has culled some 50,000 farm birds as two cases of bird flu were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the country's cull this winter to nearly 35 million - more than a fifth of all South Korean poultry - since a first bird flu case was found late last year.