Gunmen who Israel said infiltrated from the Gaza Strip via Egypt, killed seven Israelis in a series of attacks Thursday near the Red Sea resort of Eilat. Following is a timeline of major attacks on Israelis since 2006.

2006:

Jan 19 - Palestinian suicide bomber blows himself up at a sandwich stand near Tel Aviv's old central bus station. At least 30 people are wounded. Islamic Jihad claims responsibility.

March 30 - Palestinian suicide bomber kills four Israelis near the West Bank settlement of Kedumim. Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades claims responsibility.

April 17 - Palestinian suicide bomber kills 11 people at a sandwich stand near Tel Aviv's old central bus station. Both Islamic Jihad and Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade claim responsibility.

2007:

January 29 - Suicide bomber kills three people in a bakery in Eilat at the northern tip of the Red Sea. Three groups -- Islamic Jihad, al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades and the previously unknown "Army of Believers" each claim responsibility.

2008:

February 4 - Suicide bomber kills one woman in the town of Dimona. A second bomber is shot dead by Israeli police. Hamas's armed wing claims responsibility.

March 6 - Palestinian gunman kills eight Jewish students at the Mercaz Harav religious seminary in Jerusalem and wounds nine others before being shot dead by one of the students.

April 9 - Two Israelis killed at a fuel depot along the Gaza border. A number of militant groups including the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades said they carried out the attack.

July 2 - A Palestinian slams his bulldozer into vehicles and pedestrians in Jerusalem, killing three people before being shot dead.

July 22 - In a similar attack, another bulldozer driver wounds 16 people in Jerusalem after driving his vehicle into cars and buses at a major intersection before being shot dead by police.

2010:

August 31 - Four Israelis are shot dead near the Jewish settlement of Kiryat Arba in the West Bank. Hamas claims responsibility.

2011:

March 11 - Five family members are stabbed to death as they sleep in their beds in the Jewish settlement of Itamar in the occupied West Bank. Israel says two Palestinians carried out the attack.

March 23 - A bomb explodes near a bus in downtown Jerusalem. At least 20 people are injured.

April 7 - An anti-tank missile fired from the Gaza Strip hits a school bus, killing one boy.

August 18 - At least seven people are killed when gunmen attack a number of vehicles in southern Israel near the border with Egypt, north of Eilat. (Writing by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit and Ori Lewis in Jerusalem)