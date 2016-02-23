TEL AVIV - Injured or orphaned bats hang from the ceiling or cling to stuffed animals in a small Israeli apartment that has been converted into a rescue shelter for the flying mammals.

With the help of volunteers, Noura Lifschitz feeds and cares for about 70 rescued bats in her apartment. She sees the work as her life's mission and hopes to release the bats into the wild when they are healed.

Lifschitz, who has raised $15,362 through a website campaign, plans to build a proper shelter for bats.