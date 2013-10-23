JERUSALEM The nomination of Karnit Flug as the next governor of the Bank of Israel has been approved by a vetting panel, the Prime Minister's Office said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday named Flug as the first woman to head the central bank.

But she first needed to pass muster with the Turkel Committee, which vets nominations to top government posts.

A spokesman for Netanyahu said the nomination of Flug will be brought to a cabinet vote on Sunday and she is widely expected to be approved.

Flug, 58, was deputy to previous governor Stanley Fischer and has been acting chief of the Bank of Israel since her predecessor stepped down in June after eight years in the job.

