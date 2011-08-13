JERUSALEM A protest movement tapping into frustration over the growing cost of living in Israel has managed to attract support from a broad cross-section of society.

Here are some of the demands of various protesting groups.

TAX: Reduce levels of indirect taxation, which are among the highest in the OECD; increase personal tax brackets for top earners; change parameters for capital gains taxes, currently fixed at 20 percent, imposing levies equivalent to the individual's income tax rate; introduce inheritance taxes.

HOUSING: Enshrine the right to housing in the law; introduce rent controls; launch a government program of building for public housing and for student accommodation; boost mortgage relief programs.

PRIVATISATION: Stop further privatization of health facilities and other state assets; form committees to review privatization of key state industries.

EDUCATION: Provide free education for all from the age of three months; reduce classroom numbers to less than 30.

MINIMUM WAGE: Raise the minimum wage to 50 percent of the average wage, which is around $2,400 a month.

EMPLOYMENT: Phase out use of contractors and offer workers full-time contracts.

