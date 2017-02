Egypt's South Sinai governor Khaled Fouda denied on Thursday reports that gunmen had opened fire on Israeli vehicles from Sinai in which several people were killed, state television said.

"The South Sinai governor denied there was any gunfire from Taba toward Eilat port," state television reported, referring to the Egyptian Red Sea resort across the border from the Israeli port city of Eilat.

(Writing by Marwa Awad)