The storming by Egyptian demonstrators of the Israeli embassy in Cairo has raised questions about the future of the two countries' 1979 peace treaty.

Israel flew its ambassador home but made clear on Sunday it remained committed to the pact and believed that Egypt's military rulers would also abide by the accord.

Israel and Egypt fought four major wars in three decades before they signed the treaty, Israel's first with an Arab state.

Following are key points about Israeli-Egyptian relations:

* Former Egyptian president Anwar Sadat became the first Arab leader to visit Israel in 1977. The two countries subsequently signed a peace treaty in 1979, based on the so-called Camp David Accords. Under the deal, Israel withdrew from the Sinai Peninsula, which it captured in a 1967 war, and limits were set on the forces Egypt could deploy to the area.

* Israel opened an embassy in Cairo in February 1980 -- its first in any Arab country. Egypt's embassy in Israel opened in March 1980. Egypt recalled its ambassador in 1982 following the massacre of Palestinians in the Shabra and Shatila refugee camps in Lebanon. It did the same in 2000 to protest over Israel's handling of the Palestinian Intifada.

* Sadat was assassinated in Cairo in 1981 by radicals opposed to the peace treaty with Israel. His deputy, Hosni Mubarak, was sworn in as president on October 14, 1981.

* Mubarak worked with eight Israeli prime ministers but only visited Israel once, for the funeral of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, assassinated in 1995 by an Israeli radical opposed to Arab-deals. Israeli leaders regularly visited Mubarak and saw him as a trusted ally. His downfall caused dismay in Israel.

* Israel has cut its defense spending from 23 percent of economic output in the 1970s to 9 percent today, banking on the fact that Egypt was not a major military threat.

* Israel shares a 266km (165 mile) desert border with Egypt. It recently decided to seal off the frontier, saying a security fence was needed to halt a flow of illegal immigrants from sub-Saharan Africa. Following a shooting attack on the border on August 18 that killed eight Israelis, the fence is now seen as a vital defense barrier. Israeli forces killed five Egyptian security personnel while pursuing the gunmen along the frontier, deaths that further strained relations with Egypt. Israel said the gunmen came in from Gaza, via the Sinai.

* By being able to rely on Egypt's control of Gaza's southwestern border, Israel was able to pull out of the Gaza Strip in 2005. It complained last year that Egypt should do more to halt weapons being smuggled to Hamas. Its anxiety has grown following the ousting of Mubarak, with top government ministers accusing Cairo of losing its grip in the area.

* Israel used to receive up to 45 percent of its gas from Egypt under a 20-year deal signed in 2005. However, the gas facilities have been attacked at least five times in Egypt so far this year, badly disrupting supplying and forcing a 10 percent hike in domestic Israeli utility charges.

* The Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics said bilateral trade totaled $502 million in 2010, with Egyptian imports worth $355 million and Israeli exports $147 million. Egypt is Israel's 38th largest export market, according to Globes business website.

