JERUSALEM Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will make a statement at 8.30 pm (1:30 p.m. EDT) on Saturday about the storming of Israel's Cairo embassy by Egyptian protestors, his office said.

It said Netanyahu would discuss the rescue of six Israeli guards from the besieged mission by Egyptian commandos. The guards, as well as some 80 other diplomats and their families, were evacuated to Israel overnight.

(Writing by Dan Williams)