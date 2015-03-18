BRUSSELS The European Union is committed to working with the new Israeli government on relaunching a peace process with the Palestinians, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu won a come-from-behind victory in Israel's election after tacking hard to the right in the final days of campaigning, including abandoning a commitment to negotiate a Palestinian state.

"The EU is committed to working with the incoming Israeli government on a mutually beneficial relationship as well as on the re-launch of the peace process," Mogherini said in a statement, congratulating Netanyahu on his win.

