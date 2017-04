JERUSALEM Israel's opposition leader, Isaac Herzog, said on Wednesday he had spoken with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him on his election victory.

"A few minutes ago I spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and congratulated him on his achievement and wished him luck," Herzog told reporters.

He said his leftist Zionist Union party would continue to be an alternative to Netanyahu's right-wing Likud.

