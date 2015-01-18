People stand at the checkout line in a supermarket in Jerusalem January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM Israel's economy ILGDP=ECI grew an annualized 0.2 percent in the third quarter, revised higher from previous estimates of a small contraction stemming from the Gaza war, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday in its third estimate

In a second estimate in late December, the bureau reported a 0.1 percent annualized fall in gross domestic product (GDP) during the July-September period, up from a preliminary estimate of a 0.4 percent decline.

In its latest revision, the bureau maintained quarterly export growth of 4.6 percent and private consumption of 3.4 percent. But it revised its estimate for investment in fixed assets to a fall of 6.5 percent from a 10 percent drop.

For all of 2014, the bureau estimates economic growth of 2.6 percent, its slowest pace in five years due to the 50-day war in July and August.

The Bank of Israel forecasts a 3.2 percent growth pace in 2015.

In the third quarter of 2014, private sector GDP fell 0.5 percent.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)