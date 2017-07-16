FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Israel first-quarter GDP revised higher to 1.4 percent but still at two-year low
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Sport
#Iraq
#Turkey
Sections
Featured
Time running out to prevent banks' Brexit exodus, says City of London boss
The road to Brexit
Time running out to prevent banks' Brexit exodus, says City of London boss
The diamond that's too big to sell
Lifestyle
The diamond that's too big to sell
Brexit negotiations open
Brexit negotiations open
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 16, 2017 / 11:17 AM / a day ago

Israel first-quarter GDP revised higher to 1.4 percent but still at two-year low

Steven Scheer

3 Min Read

Migrating starlings fly across the sky, in southern Israel December 28, 2015.Amir Cohen/File Photo

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's economy grew at an annualized 1.4 percent in the first quarter, slightly higher than previously thought due to an improvement in exports, but still its slowest pace in almost two years.

In a second estimate last month, the Central Bureau of Statistics had said gross domestic product ILGDP=ECI

grew 1.2 percent in the first three months of the year, down from a preliminary 1.4 percent rise -- well below a Reuters forecast of 3.7 percent.

It was the slowest growth rate since the second quarter of 2015. On a per capita basis, GDP in the quarter fell an annualized 0.5 percent.

Fourth-quarter growth was revised to an annualized 4.7 percent from 4.6 percent, the bureau said on Sunday.

Growth in the final three months of 2016 had been boosted by one-off factors including a spike in sales of vehicles that occurred before the tax hike -- which ties the tax payable at purchase to the car's carbon emissions -- at the start of 2017. This also negatively impacted the first three months of 2017.

Analysts said given the distortions, a more accurate figure was GDP excluding net taxes on import -- which eliminates much of the one-time auto effect. It rose an annualized 3.3 percent in the first quarter, revised up from a previous 3.1 percent.

Citing expectations that exports look to improve as global trade strengthens, the Bank of Israel last week raised its economic growth estimate for 2017 to 3.4 percent from a previous 2.8 percent and left its 2018 forecast unchanged at 3.3 percent. Growth was 4 percent in 2016.

In the first quarter, exports - which comprise more than 30 percent of Israeli economic activity - grew 8.7 percent compared with a 7.8 percent gain in the prior estimate. Private spending dipped 1.1 percent versus a 1.7 percent drop, while investment in fixed assets fell by 3.4 percent. Imports shed 9.3 percent and government spending was up 2.6 percent.

The data comes after the bureau said that Israel's annual inflation rate fell 0.2 percent in June from a 0.8 percent rise in May.

Reporting by Steven Scheer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.