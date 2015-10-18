A girl is seen through an Israeli flag during a demonstration against a court decision to demolish housing units in the Jewish settlement of Beit El, outside the Supreme Court in Jerusalem July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JERUSALEM Israel's economy is on track to grow 2.5 percent in 2015, slightly lower than a 2.6 percent pace last year, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday.

Citing seven to nine months of data, the bureau said the economy this year was boosted by higher private spending. Although a fall in investment in fixed assets was less than in 2014, the economy was hit by a decline in exports compared with a rise the previous year.

In its third estimate of second-quarter gross domestic product, the bureau left unchanged its growth estimate of an annualized 0.1 percent but revised first-quarter GDP growth to an annualized 2.0 percent from 1.8 percent.

The Bank of Israel last month cut its 2015 growth estimate to 2.6 percent from 3.0 percent, while the Finance Ministry lowered its forecast for GDP growth this year to 2.6 percent from 2.9 percent. They expect growth of 3.3-3.7 percent in 2016.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)